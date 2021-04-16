Who is the Top Investor In nVent Electric plc (NVT)?

487 institutions hold shares in nVent Electric plc (NVT), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.69% while institutional investors hold 93.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 168.70M, and float is at 165.99M with Short Float at 1.17%. Institutions hold 92.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.71 million shares valued at $365.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.34% of the NVT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is American Century Companies, Inc. with 14.2 million shares valued at $330.63 million to account for 8.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 14.03 million shares representing 8.34% and valued at over $326.72 million, while State Street Corporation holds 8.15% of the shares totaling 13.71 million with a market value of $319.31 million.

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) is 25.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.60 and a high of $29.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVT stock was last observed hovering at around $28.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.18% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 2.73% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.18, the stock is 3.18% and 8.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 2.64% at the moment leaves the stock 32.51% off its SMA200. NVT registered 71.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.52.

The stock witnessed a -0.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.84%, and is 3.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

nVent Electric plc (NVT) has around 8800 employees, a market worth around $4.84B and $2.00B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.89. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.05% and -2.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

nVent Electric plc (NVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for nVent Electric plc (NVT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

nVent Electric plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $510.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -121.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.90% in year-over-year returns.

nVent Electric plc (NVT) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at nVent Electric plc (NVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BURRIS JERRY W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BURRIS JERRY W sold 4,225 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $22.00 per share for a total of $92950.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30697.0 shares.

nVent Electric plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that MERRIMAN RONALD (Director) sold a total of 4,225 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $19.00 per share for $80275.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29381.0 shares of the NVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, Parker Herbert K (Director) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $17.37 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 12,254 shares of nVent Electric plc (NVT).