Who is the Top Investor In RealPage Inc. (RP)?

453 institutions hold shares in RealPage Inc. (RP), with 10.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.66% while institutional investors hold 103.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.59M, and float is at 90.79M with Short Float at 13.34%. Institutions hold 92.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.27 million shares valued at $721.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.10% of the RP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.3 million shares valued at $374.74 million to account for 4.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Stockbridge Partners LLC which holds 4.12 million shares representing 4.04% and valued at over $359.63 million, while American Century Companies, Inc. holds 3.30% of the shares totaling 3.37 million with a market value of $293.69 million.

RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ: RP) is 0.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.14 and a high of $89.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RP stock was last observed hovering at around $87.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $88.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.12% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 1.13% higher than the price target low of $88.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.75, the stock is 0.29% and 0.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 22.10% off its SMA200. RP registered 54.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $87.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $76.36.

The stock witnessed a 0.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.19%, and is -0.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.35% over the week and 0.33% over the month.

RealPage Inc. (RP) has around 7600 employees, a market worth around $8.95B and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 193.71 and Fwd P/E is 34.45. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.14% and -1.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

RealPage Inc. (RP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RealPage Inc. (RP) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RealPage Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $305.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.30% in year-over-year returns.

RealPage Inc. (RP) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at RealPage Inc. (RP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BERKELEY ALFRED R III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BERKELEY ALFRED R III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $86.87 per share for a total of $86870.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19073.0 shares.

RealPage Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Glover Ashley Chaffin (President) sold a total of 1,029 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $89.00 per share for $91581.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the RP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, Glover Ashley Chaffin (President) disposed off 2,555 shares at an average price of $65.00 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 140,764 shares of RealPage Inc. (RP).

RealPage Inc. (RP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is trading 11.70% up over the past 12 months. Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) is 300.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.4% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.42.