Who is the Top Investor In Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH)?

367 institutions hold shares in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH), with 1.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.61% while institutional investors hold 109.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.91M, and float is at 118.01M with Short Float at 4.89%. Institutions hold 107.40% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.16 million shares valued at $278.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.54% of the TPH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.84 million shares valued at $204.19 million to account for 9.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 9.14 million shares representing 7.66% and valued at over $157.65 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.11% of the shares totaling 6.1 million with a market value of $105.18 million.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is 28.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.23 and a high of $22.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TPH stock was last observed hovering at around $21.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.65% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -10.6% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.12, the stock is 6.45% and 9.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 21.63% off its SMA200. TPH registered 128.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.82.

The stock witnessed a 10.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.62%, and is 3.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) has around 1163 employees, a market worth around $2.58B and $3.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.06 and Fwd P/E is 7.37. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.65% and -1.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $740.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.40% in year-over-year returns.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GILBERT STEVEN J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GILBERT STEVEN J sold 6,972 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $20.43 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56892.0 shares.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that KEELER GLENN J. (CFO, Treasurer and CAO) sold a total of 13,169 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $20.11 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, BAUER DOUGLAS F. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 62,974 shares at an average price of $20.31 for $1.28 million. The insider now directly holds 779,136 shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH).

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 239.89% up over the past 12 months. LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) is 265.05% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.73% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.63.