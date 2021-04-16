Why should you keep an eye on Gold Resource Corporation (GORO)?

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.48 and a high of $5.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GORO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.57% off the consensus price target high of $5.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 44.57% higher than the price target low of $5.25 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.91, the stock is 5.36% and 3.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 5.43% at the moment leaves the stock -12.39% off its SMA200. GORO registered -26.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7506 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9616.

The stock witnessed a 2.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.20%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $221.16M and $90.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 97.00. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.34% and -42.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.20%).

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gold Resource Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $42.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -204.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -33.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.50% in year-over-year returns.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Top Institutional Holders

132 institutions hold shares in Gold Resource Corporation (GORO), with 2.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.24% while institutional investors hold 40.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.90M, and float is at 69.49M with Short Float at 3.99%. Institutions hold 39.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.73 million shares valued at $13.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.36% of the GORO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 3.82 million shares valued at $11.12 million to account for 5.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.53 million shares representing 4.75% and valued at over $10.28 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.62% of the shares totaling 2.7 million with a market value of $7.85 million.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LITTLE RONALD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LITTLE RONALD bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $2.60 per share for a total of $52000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40000.0 shares.

Gold Resource Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that LITTLE RONALD (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $2.60 per share for $26000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the GORO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, LITTLE RONALD (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.75 for $27500.0. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Gold Resource Corporation (GORO).

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 192.38% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.84% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.85.