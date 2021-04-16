Why SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) is -20.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.68 and a high of $25.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SSRM stock was last observed hovering at around $15.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $25.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.64% off the consensus price target high of $30.67 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 21.39% higher than the price target low of $20.43 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.06, the stock is 6.90% and 4.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing 4.69% at the moment leaves the stock -14.58% off its SMA200. SSRM registered 4.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.82.

The stock witnessed a 4.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.73%, and is 2.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) has around 1484 employees, a market worth around $3.54B and $853.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.78 and Fwd P/E is 7.13. Profit margin for the company is 15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.40% and -36.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SSR Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $100.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.90% in year-over-year returns.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Top Institutional Holders

349 institutions hold shares in SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM), with 1.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.88% while institutional investors hold 60.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 220.01M, and float is at 217.68M with Short Float at 3.15%. Institutions hold 60.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 25.38 million shares valued at $510.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.54% of the SSRM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.49 million shares valued at $170.67 million to account for 3.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.36 million shares representing 2.89% and valued at over $127.89 million, while Ninety One UK Ltd holds 2.17% of the shares totaling 4.77 million with a market value of $96.01 million.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 83.33% up over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is 135.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.41% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.82.