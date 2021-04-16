Will Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) is -4.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $133.37 and a high of $387.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPOT stock was last observed hovering at around $287.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 12.14% off its average median price target of $282.04 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.09% off the consensus price target high of $361.52 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -81.9% lower than the price target low of $164.78 for the same period.

Currently trading at $299.74, the stock is 10.01% and 0.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 4.22% at the moment leaves the stock 5.81% off its SMA200. SPOT registered 115.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $279.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $294.33.

The stock witnessed a 5.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.63%, and is 6.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.53% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has around 5584 employees, a market worth around $57.37B and $9.39B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.74% and -22.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.90%).

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spotify Technology S.A. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48 with sales reaching $2.58B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -201.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.60% in year-over-year returns.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Top Institutional Holders

805 institutions hold shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT), with 53.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.30% while institutional investors hold 84.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 189.87M, and float is at 133.03M with Short Float at 3.84%. Institutions hold 60.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 20.8 million shares valued at $6.54 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.60% of the SPOT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 17.84 million shares valued at $5.61 billion to account for 9.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 14.25 million shares representing 7.95% and valued at over $4.48 billion, while Jennison Associates LLC holds 3.37% of the shares totaling 6.04 million with a market value of $1.9 billion.