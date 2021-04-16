Will Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) is 25.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.27 and a high of $81.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYNH stock was last observed hovering at around $79.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.25% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.73% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -4.62% lower than the price target low of $82.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.79, the stock is 11.04% and 12.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing 7.86% at the moment leaves the stock 29.80% off its SMA200. SYNH registered 80.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.99.

The stock witnessed a 14.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.31%, and is 9.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) has around 24310 employees, a market worth around $8.79B and $4.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.96 and Fwd P/E is 17.64. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.41% and 5.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Syneos Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $1.19B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.20% in year-over-year returns.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Top Institutional Holders

443 institutions hold shares in Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH), with 246.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 96.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 103.93M, and float is at 61.16M with Short Float at 9.14%. Institutions hold 95.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Advent International Corporation with over 15.42 million shares valued at $1.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.79% of the SYNH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Lee Thomas H Partners Lp with 13.24 million shares valued at $901.94 million to account for 12.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.47 million shares representing 7.17% and valued at over $509.12 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.52% of the shares totaling 6.79 million with a market value of $462.68 million.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Macdonald Alistair, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Macdonald Alistair sold 14,039 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 09 at a price of $80.00 per share for a total of $1.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Syneos Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Macdonald Alistair (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 17,398 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $77.61 per share for $1.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the SYNH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, Olefson Jonathan (General Counsel & Corp Secty) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $77.00 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 24,725 shares of Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH).