Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

312 institutions hold shares in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR), with 880.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.77% while institutional investors hold 85.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.73M, and float is at 112.58M with Short Float at 2.10%. Institutions hold 85.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 21.53 million shares valued at $327.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.92% of the XHR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.84 million shares valued at $271.23 million to account for 15.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 11.12 million shares representing 9.77% and valued at over $169.08 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 5.76 million with a market value of $87.5 million.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) is 23.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.14 and a high of $21.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XHR stock was last observed hovering at around $18.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.52% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -33.86% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.74, the stock is -4.55% and -0.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 43.97% off its SMA200. XHR registered 96.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 114.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.94.

The stock witnessed a -9.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.16%, and is -2.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) has around 36 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $369.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 160.17. Profit margin for the company is -44.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 204.96% and -12.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.80%).

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.55 with sales reaching $81.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -396.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 46.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -62.10% in year-over-year returns.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHAH ATISH. SEC filings show that SHAH ATISH sold 4,620 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $21.00 per share for a total of $97020.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that SHAH ATISH sold a total of 380 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $21.00 per share for $7980.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the XHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Johnson Joseph T disposed off 37,020 shares at an average price of $19.09 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 6,713 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR).

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) that is trading 126.71% up over the past 12 months. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is 102.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.23% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.47.