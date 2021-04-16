Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) is 30.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.32 and a high of $21.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XENE stock was last observed hovering at around $19.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.33% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 9.09% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.00, the stock is 10.65% and 11.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 2.67% at the moment leaves the stock 46.83% off its SMA200. XENE registered 54.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.45.

The stock witnessed a 2.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.89%, and is 15.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.27% over the week and 7.37% over the month.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) has around 122 employees, a market worth around $796.40M and $32.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -87.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.59% and -8.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.60%).

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.4 with sales reaching $5.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 371.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 54.70% in year-over-year returns.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) Top Institutional Holders

122 institutions hold shares in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE), with 2.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.72% while institutional investors hold 75.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.01M, and float is at 23.58M with Short Float at 3.14%. Institutions hold 71.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 3.5 million shares valued at $53.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.77% of the XENE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with 2.8 million shares valued at $43.06 million to account for 7.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.63 million shares representing 7.33% and valued at over $40.38 million, while Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds 6.98% of the shares totaling 2.5 million with a market value of $38.42 million.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PIMSTONE SIMON N., the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that PIMSTONE SIMON N. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $14.43 per share for a total of $43290.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 29 that PIMSTONE SIMON N. (CEO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 29 and was made at $13.99 per share for $69950.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the XENE stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) that is trading 76.01% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.64% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.98.