3 Stocks to Watch: STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Bioventus Inc. (BVS)

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) shares are 49.22% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.40% or -$1.68 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +52.06% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 29.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 1.95% and 25.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 26, 2020, Sidoti recommended the STAA stock is Neutral, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on January 19, 2021. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the STAA stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $118.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $119.00. The forecasts give the STAAR Surgical Company stock a price target range of $135.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $80.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 12.44% or -47.76%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 250.00% in the current quarter to -$0.01, down from the $0 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.13, up 25.10% from $0.12 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 80 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 72 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 862,639 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,904,631. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 235,942 and 1,042,310 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gesten Samuel J, a Chief Legal Officer at the company, sold 1,032 shares worth $99454.0 at $96.37 per share on Mar 22. The VP, Global Clinical, Medical had earlier sold another 1,103 STAA shares valued at $0.11 million on Mar 22. The shares were sold at $96.37 per share. Francese James E (Sr. VP, Comm. Ops., NA, APAC) sold 922 shares at $96.37 per share on Mar 22 for a total of $88853.0 while Mason Caren L, (President & CEO) sold 45,000 shares on Mar 03 for $4.42 million with each share fetching $98.32.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)‎ surged 8.16% and ended at $2.20 on Friday its market capitalization arrived at $196,940,491. The stock has a 52-week high price of $7.00 and its ‎‎52-week low was recorded at $0.05, while during the last trade its minimum price was $1.94 and it ‎gained the highest price of $2.20.‎

Tony Raynor is full of praise for his company’s versatility and its “depth”. Raynor is right on the mark ‎with his assessment. ‎

He is the CEO of The Sustainability Green Team, a Delaware company, which, through its subsidiary ‎firms, provides environmentally friendly tree services, including debris hauling, removal, forestry ‎equipment rentals, as well as manufacturing, packaging, and selling next-generation mulch products.‎

The core objective of SGTM is to provide a treatment and handling solution for tree debris that is ‎traditionally discarded in local landfills, which puts an environmental burden and pressure on disposal ‎sites around the nation.‎

Due to how complex all the components of SGTM are, it’s hard to imagine that there are other ‎companies in the same field that are as comprehensive.‎

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS), on the other hand, is trading around $14.82 with a market cap of $839.26M, and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.84 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at Bioventus Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 20,375 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.98M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.01% with a share float percentage of 9.89M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bioventus Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are iShares Russell 2000 ETF with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $2.12 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held 0.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, with the investment firm holding over 54079.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.83 million and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.