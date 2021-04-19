A peek at GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP): Who has invested in It?

43 institutions hold shares in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP), with 4.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.88% while institutional investors hold 40.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.81M, and float is at 14.27M with Short Float at 6.06%. Institutions hold 32.04% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 2.04 million shares valued at $59.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.90% of the GP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 1.0 million shares valued at $29.06 million to account for 4.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Arosa Capital Management LP which holds 0.14 million shares representing 0.68% and valued at over $4.08 million, while Jane Street Group, LLC holds 0.58% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $3.46 million.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) is -37.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $34.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GP stock was last observed hovering at around $19.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.98% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.64% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 48.11% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.16, the stock is -16.97% and -27.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -5.12% at the moment leaves the stock 2.58% off its SMA200. GP registered 1546.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.98.

The stock witnessed a -33.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.65%, and is -14.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.45% over the week and 9.87% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1476.12% and -47.29% from its 52-week high.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021..

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Atkinson Fraser, the company’s CEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Atkinson Fraser bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 22 at a price of $12.55 per share for a total of $62750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.11 million shares.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 15 that Atkinson Fraser (CEO and Chairman) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 15 and was made at $15.01 per share for $75031.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.1 million shares of the GP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 23, Atkinson Fraser (CEO and Chairman) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $14.80 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 1,097,051 shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP).