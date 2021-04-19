Accenture plc (ACN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

2,477 institutions hold shares in Accenture plc (ACN), with 692.86k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.11% while institutional investors hold 73.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 635.99M, and float is at 634.62M with Short Float at 0.78%. Institutions hold 73.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 55.15 million shares valued at $14.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.29% of the ACN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 46.17 million shares valued at $12.06 billion to account for 6.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 25.71 million shares representing 3.87% and valued at over $6.72 billion, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 3.49% of the shares totaling 23.19 million with a market value of $6.06 billion.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is 9.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $165.71 and a high of $288.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACN stock was last observed hovering at around $285.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.81% off its average median price target of $300.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.7% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -8.29% lower than the price target low of $265.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $286.96, the stock is 3.38% and 8.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.63 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 17.55% off its SMA200. ACN registered 70.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $270.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $251.72.

The stock witnessed a 8.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.53%, and is -0.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.05% over the week and 1.51% over the month.

Accenture plc (ACN) has around 506000 employees, a market worth around $189.66B and $45.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.96 and Fwd P/E is 30.60. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.17% and -0.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.90%).

Accenture plc (ACN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Accenture plc (ACN) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Accenture plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.24 with sales reaching $12.76B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.40% in year-over-year returns.

Accenture plc (ACN) Insider Activity

A total of 244 insider transactions have happened at Accenture plc (ACN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 141 and purchases happening 103 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Deblaere Johan, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Deblaere Johan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 26 at a price of $280.00 per share for a total of $2.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52579.0 shares.

Accenture plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that Ollagnier Jean-Marc (Chief Executive – Europe) sold a total of 581 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $264.76 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the ACN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, Sweet Julie Spellman (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 1,701 shares at an average price of $259.44 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 21,493 shares of Accenture plc (ACN).

Accenture plc (ACN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading 133.24% up over the past 12 months. Genpact Limited (G) is 52.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.23% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.97.