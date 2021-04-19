AMTX Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Now

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) is 662.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $27.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMTX stock was last observed hovering at around $20.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.52% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.52% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 32.18% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.99, the stock is -18.75% and 15.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.75 million and changing -7.41% at the moment leaves the stock 206.86% off its SMA200. AMTX registered 3231.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 437.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.37.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 442.57%, and is -27.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.38% over the week and 12.28% over the month.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has around 164 employees, a market worth around $555.84M and $165.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 3412.76% and -30.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aemetis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.53 with sales reaching $49.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.30% year-over-year.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Aemetis Inc. (AMTX), with 2.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.11% while institutional investors hold 37.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.85M, and float is at 19.62M with Short Float at 3.56%. Institutions hold 34.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.73 million shares valued at $4.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.39% of the AMTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Portolan Capital Management, LLC with 1.49 million shares valued at $3.7 million to account for 5.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.02 million shares representing 3.75% and valued at over $2.53 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.94% of the shares totaling 0.26 million with a market value of $0.63 million.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) that is trading 117.49% up over the past 12 months. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) is 82.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 52.54% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.12.