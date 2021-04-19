Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Volatility At 7.28%, Should You Add A Position?

187 institutions hold shares in Amyris Inc. (AMRS), with 79.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.25% while institutional investors hold 57.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 246.82M, and float is at 154.20M with Short Float at 15.90%. Institutions hold 39.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 18.44 million shares valued at $113.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.75% of the AMRS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Farallon Capital Management LLC with 17.5 million shares valued at $108.06 million to account for 6.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vivo Capital, LLC which holds 13.16 million shares representing 4.82% and valued at over $81.27 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.09% of the shares totaling 8.44 million with a market value of $52.15 million.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) is 143.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.88 and a high of $23.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMRS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.97% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 11.41% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.06, the stock is -18.12% and -11.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.21 million and changing -4.02% at the moment leaves the stock 101.32% off its SMA200. AMRS registered 569.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 410.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.40.

The stock witnessed a -29.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.11%, and is -9.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.28% over the week and 10.14% over the month.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has around 595 employees, a market worth around $4.29B and $173.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 703.20% and -35.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-269.30%).

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amyris Inc. (AMRS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amyris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $73.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 94.90% year-over-year.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Amyris Inc. (AMRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kung Frank, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kung Frank sold 4,678,363 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $14.96 per share for a total of $70.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.71 million shares.

Amyris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Kung Frank (Director) bought a total of 3,689,225 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $3.00 per share for $11.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.28 million shares of the AMRS stock.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FutureFuel Corp. (FF) that is trading 55.74% up over the past 12 months. TOTAL SE (TOT) is 40.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.63% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 24.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.26.