Analysts suggest Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) could spike 71.8% in a year

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) is 62.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.40 and a high of $27.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CYTH stock was last observed hovering at around $6.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.8% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 71.8% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.05, the stock is -19.26% and -24.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 2.32% at the moment leaves the stock -32.53% off its SMA200. CYTH registered -62.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -42.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.76.

The stock witnessed a -43.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.26%, and is -3.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.02% over the week and 12.58% over the month.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $43.43M and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 107.35% and -73.89% from its 52-week high.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.63 with sales reaching $280k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.60% year-over-year.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH), with 219.37k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.49% while institutional investors hold 7.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.29M, and float is at 5.66M with Short Float at 1.54%. Institutions hold 7.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 0.35 million shares valued at $1.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.56% of the CYTH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Armistice Capital, LLC with 100000.0 shares valued at $0.43 million to account for 1.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Worth Venture Partners, LLC which holds 88690.0 shares representing 1.41% and valued at over $0.39 million, while Jane Street Group, LLC holds 0.44% of the shares totaling 27892.0 with a market value of $0.12 million.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ostronic Francis Patrick, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ostronic Francis Patrick bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 16 at a price of $6.53 per share for a total of $65250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76559.0 shares.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Hrynkow Sharon Hemond (Chief Scientific Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $7.46 per share for $7460.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18350.0 shares of the CYTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, Fine Joshua M (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 50 shares at an average price of $7.40 for $370.0. The insider now directly holds 16,900 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH).