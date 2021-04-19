Analysts suggest Kopin Corporation (KOPN) could spike 31.33% in a year

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) is 239.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $13.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KOPN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $7.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.33% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -135.43% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.24, the stock is -15.97% and -14.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 115.09% off its SMA200. KOPN registered 2208.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 476.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.96.

The stock witnessed a -18.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 159.12%, and is -22.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.83% over the week and 13.06% over the month.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $757.67M and $40.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1648.00. Profit margin for the company is -11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 2316.42% and -39.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.20%).

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kopin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $11.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.30% year-over-year.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Top Institutional Holders

83 institutions hold shares in Kopin Corporation (KOPN), with 13.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.99% while institutional investors hold 18.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.69M, and float is at 69.40M with Short Float at 5.32%. Institutions hold 15.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 5.53 million shares valued at $13.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.06% of the KOPN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.54 million shares valued at $8.6 million to account for 3.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.24 million shares representing 1.36% and valued at over $3.02 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 0.81% of the shares totaling 0.74 million with a market value of $1.81 million.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Kopin Corporation (KOPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HSIEH CHI CHIA DR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HSIEH CHI CHIA DR sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $10.40 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76000.0 shares.

Kopin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that BREWINGTON JAMES K (Director) sold a total of 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $10.13 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90000.0 shares of the KOPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, BROOK DAVID (Director) disposed off 299,260 shares at an average price of $9.57 for $2.86 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Kopin Corporation (KOPN).

Kopin Corporation (KOPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eMagin Corporation (EMAN) that is trading 952.63% up over the past 12 months. Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) is 99.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -43.02% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.61.