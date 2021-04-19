Analysts suggest Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) could spike 30.25% in a year

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) is 97.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.63 and a high of $11.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLGG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -24.0% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.58, the stock is -23.79% and -3.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -5.42% at the moment leaves the stock 76.98% off its SMA200. SLGG registered 69.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 208.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.29.

The stock witnessed a -26.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.58%, and is -12.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.23% over the week and 15.98% over the month.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $136.38M and $2.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 242.33% and -50.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-154.90%).

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Super League Gaming Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $910k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 233.30% year-over-year.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) Top Institutional Holders

31 institutions hold shares in Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG), with 2.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.48% while institutional investors hold 12.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.12M, and float is at 18.28M with Short Float at 7.66%. Institutions hold 11.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.32 million shares valued at $0.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.48% of the SLGG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is MAI Capital Management with 0.1 million shares valued at $0.28 million to account for 0.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 80857.0 shares representing 0.37% and valued at over $0.23 million, while Evoke Wealth, LLC holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 50766.0 with a market value of $0.14 million.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Keller Michael R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Keller Michael R bought 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $6.06 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.