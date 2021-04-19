AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

298 institutions hold shares in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), with institutional investors hold 31.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 418.50M, and float is at 412.82M with Short Float at 0.75%. Institutions hold 31.27% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 26.43 million shares valued at $597.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.33% of the AU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 8.14 million shares valued at $184.23 million to account for 1.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.53 million shares representing 1.80% and valued at over $170.3 million, while Paulson & Company, Inc. holds 1.43% of the shares totaling 5.97 million with a market value of $135.14 million.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) is -0.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.55 and a high of $38.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AU stock was last observed hovering at around $22.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $25.24 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.45% off the consensus price target high of $33.22 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -4.03% lower than the price target low of $21.57 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.44, the stock is 3.46% and 2.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.82 million and changing 1.95% at the moment leaves the stock -11.43% off its SMA200. AU registered -1.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.42.

The stock witnessed a 0.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.35%, and is 1.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has around 34263 employees, a market worth around $9.04B and $4.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.94 and Fwd P/E is 8.67. Distance from 52-week low is 14.79% and -41.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.60% year-over-year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading -1.22% down over the past 12 months. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is 50.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.89% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.79.