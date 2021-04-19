Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) on Track to Reach $74.50 in a Year

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) is 35.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.05 and a high of $78.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMTI stock was last observed hovering at around $40.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.49% off its average median price target of $74.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.52% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 38.47% higher than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.84, the stock is -18.59% and -23.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 3.69% at the moment leaves the stock 17.77% off its SMA200. AMTI registered a gain of 26.79% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.81.

The stock witnessed a -38.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.70%, and is -14.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.86% over the week and 13.18% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 145.47% and -46.51% from its 52-week high.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.75.The EPS is expected to shrink by -236.20% this year.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) Top Institutional Holders

98 institutions hold shares in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI), with 8.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.50% while institutional investors hold 84.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.20M, and float is at 24.54M with Short Float at 7.42%. Institutions hold 63.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is EPIQ Capital Group, LLC with over 8.66 million shares valued at $266.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.58% of the AMTI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Founders Fund V Management, LLC with 3.61 million shares valued at $111.13 million to account for 10.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 2.8 million shares representing 7.95% and valued at over $86.24 million, while Capital World Investors holds 7.28% of the shares totaling 2.57 million with a market value of $78.95 million.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kanwar Bittoo, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Kanwar Bittoo sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 at a price of $54.79 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that Lamond David (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $42.00 per share for $1.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.01 million shares of the AMTI stock.