Are we looking at the next big move in Zedge Inc. (ZDGE)?

Zedge Inc. (AMEX: ZDGE) is 110.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.85 and a high of $16.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZDGE stock was last observed hovering at around $13.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.96% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 46.96% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.73, the stock is -4.86% and 4.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing -5.14% at the moment leaves the stock 137.69% off its SMA200. ZDGE registered 988.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 784.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.27.

The stock witnessed a -17.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.88%, and is -5.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.34% over the week and 13.06% over the month.

Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) has around 37 employees, a market worth around $181.66M and $13.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.04 and Fwd P/E is 30.31. Profit margin for the company is 25.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 1394.13% and -24.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.60%).

Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zedge Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $3.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 75.50% year-over-year.

Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in Zedge Inc. (ZDGE), with 2.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.98% while institutional investors hold 31.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.63M, and float is at 9.93M with Short Float at 1.90%. Institutions hold 26.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Old West Investment Management, LLC with over 1.28 million shares valued at $7.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.84% of the ZDGE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.59 million shares valued at $3.59 million to account for 4.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.37 million shares representing 2.85% and valued at over $2.24 million, while EAM Investors, LLC holds 1.82% of the shares totaling 0.24 million with a market value of $1.43 million.

Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tsai Yi, the company’s CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Tsai Yi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $15.35 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Zedge Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that PACKER PAUL (Director) bought a total of 11,670 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $7.03 per share for $82005.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94881.0 shares of the ZDGE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, REICH JONATHAN (CEO & President) acquired 1,665 shares at an average price of $7.00 for $11652.0. The insider now directly holds 7,431 shares of Zedge Inc. (ZDGE).

Zedge Inc. (ZDGE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 31.51% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 92.68% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -90.85% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.3.