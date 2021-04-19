Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

12 institutions hold shares in Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.04% while institutional investors hold 19.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.99M, and float is at 13.95M with Short Float at 15.17%. Institutions hold 18.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kepos Capital Lp with over 0.25 million shares valued at $0.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.08% of the ARTL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 60877.0 shares valued at $44440.0 to account for 0.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lvm Capital Management Ltd/MI which holds 20000.0 shares representing 0.09% and valued at over $32600.0, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 12516.0 with a market value of $9136.0.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) is 58.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $3.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARTL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 76.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.16, the stock is -28.17% and -35.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 2.65% at the moment leaves the stock 5.16% off its SMA200. ARTL registered 2.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9618 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0848.

The stock witnessed a -43.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.85%, and is -23.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.37% over the week and 9.90% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 157.21% and -68.39% from its 52-week high.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.60% this year.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.