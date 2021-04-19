Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

649 institutions hold shares in Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND), with 5.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.08% while institutional investors hold 56.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.82M, and float is at 56.96M with Short Float at 20.68%. Institutions hold 51.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 5.32 million shares valued at $665.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.46% of the BYND Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.09 million shares valued at $510.96 million to account for 6.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.17 million shares representing 3.45% and valued at over $271.64 million, while Spyglass Capital Management LLC holds 1.64% of the shares totaling 1.03 million with a market value of $128.65 million.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is 9.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.90 and a high of $221.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BYND stock was last observed hovering at around $137.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.73% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -136.74% lower than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $137.31, the stock is 3.43% and -5.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -4.51% off its SMA200. BYND registered 83.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $135.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $147.74.

The stock witnessed a -1.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.62%, and is 5.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has around 700 employees, a market worth around $8.64B and $406.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1738.10. Profit margin for the company is -13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.35% and -37.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.60%).

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beyond Meat Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $113.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -187.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.00% in year-over-year returns.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Insider Activity

A total of 116 insider transactions have happened at Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 95 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Muth Charles, the company’s Chief Growth Officer. SEC filings show that Muth Charles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 at a price of $137.66 per share for a total of $2.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Beyond Meat Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 07 that Muth Charles (Chief Growth Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 07 and was made at $137.28 per share for $0.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38446.0 shares of the BYND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Shah Sanjay C (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 4,570 shares at an average price of $140.82 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 34,295 shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND).