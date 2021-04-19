Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

431 institutions hold shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX), with 1.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.49% while institutional investors hold 103.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 296.94M, and float is at 295.35M with Short Float at 2.79%. Institutions hold 102.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.48 million shares valued at $703.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.31% of the BRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 36.89 million shares valued at $610.48 million to account for 12.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 30.11 million shares representing 10.14% and valued at over $498.28 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.42% of the shares totaling 13.13 million with a market value of $217.35 million.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) is 28.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.30 and a high of $21.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BRX stock was last observed hovering at around $20.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.5% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -18.0% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.24, the stock is 3.96% and 6.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.82 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 39.59% off its SMA200. BRX registered 137.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.13.

The stock witnessed a 0.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.68%, and is 3.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) has around 480 employees, a market worth around $6.22B and $1.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.32 and Fwd P/E is 34.37. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 155.90% and -0.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $269.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.50% in year-over-year returns.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SIEGEL STEVEN F. SEC filings show that SIEGEL STEVEN F sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 at a price of $20.72 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that SIEGEL STEVEN F sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $20.46 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the BRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Aman Angela M (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 109,969 shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX).

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that is trading 107.27% up over the past 12 months. Public Storage (PSA) is 37.55% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.57% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.02.