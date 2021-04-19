ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

19 institutions hold shares in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA), with 1.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.18% while institutional investors hold 7.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.60M, and float is at 38.37M with Short Float at 3.10%. Institutions hold 7.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 1.3 million shares valued at $0.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.13% of the NDRA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Worth Venture Partners, LLC with 0.33 million shares valued at $0.25 million to account for 0.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. which holds 0.28 million shares representing 0.67% and valued at over $0.21 million, while HN Saltoro Capital, LP holds 0.47% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $0.15 million.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) is 190.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $3.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NDRA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $5.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 60.36% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.18, the stock is -12.87% and -10.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock 66.78% off its SMA200. NDRA registered 153.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 199.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4726 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5171.

The stock witnessed a -22.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 115.84%, and is -14.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.45% over the week and 9.31% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 263.33% and -29.68% from its 52-week high.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.00% this year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thornton Michael Milos, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Thornton Michael Milos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 at a price of $2.53 per share for a total of $37950.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Thornton Michael Milos (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 18,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $2.37 per share for $44438.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the NDRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, Maloberti Renaud Bertrand (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 13,696 shares at an average price of $1.10 for $15066.0. The insider now directly holds 1,580 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA).