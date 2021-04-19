EVK Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) Now

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) is -29.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $8.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $2.13, the stock is -22.24% and -34.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -2.29% at the moment leaves the stock -6.20% off its SMA200. EVK registered 102.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 113.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8835 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8406.

The stock witnessed a -36.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.32%, and is -16.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.32% over the week and 11.15% over the month.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) has around 4700 employees, a market worth around $32.29M and $267.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.64. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 251.02% and -74.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) Analyst Forecasts

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 158.20% this year.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK), with 10.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 73.10% while institutional investors hold 2.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.81M, and float is at 3.98M with Short Float at 2.05%. Institutions hold 0.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 19173.0 shares valued at $58094.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.13% of the EVK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP with 18785.0 shares valued at $56918.0 to account for 0.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 16800.0 shares representing 0.11% and valued at over $50904.0, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.10% of the shares totaling 14758.0 with a market value of $44716.0.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) that is trading 258.50% up over the past 12 months. Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) is 185.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -183.3% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 81790.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.79.