Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

947 institutions hold shares in Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE), with 18.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.59% while institutional investors hold 116.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 142.45M, and float is at 120.98M with Short Float at 10.47%. Institutions hold 102.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.22 million shares valued at $1.88 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.28% of the EXPE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is D1 Capital Partners, LP with 12.11 million shares valued at $1.6 billion to account for 8.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Melvin Capital Management LP which holds 11.93 million shares representing 8.62% and valued at over $1.58 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.44% of the shares totaling 8.91 million with a market value of $1.18 billion.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is 31.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.23 and a high of $187.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXPE stock was last observed hovering at around $170.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.36% off its average median price target of $167.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.11% off the consensus price target high of $215.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -28.82% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $173.91, the stock is 0.04% and 5.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock 43.90% off its SMA200. EXPE registered 198.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $171.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $136.08.

The stock witnessed a -6.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.63%, and is -0.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has around 19100 employees, a market worth around $24.54B and $5.20B in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.98. Profit margin for the company is -51.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 214.91% and -7.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.70%).

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Expedia Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.37 with sales reaching $1.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -604.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 46.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -49.70% in year-over-year returns.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Athey Susan C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Athey Susan C sold 1,462 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $177.66 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1992.0 shares.

Expedia Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that KHOSROWSHAHI DARA (Director) sold a total of 97,761 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $176.04 per share for $17.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the EXPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Soliday Lance A (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 668 shares at an average price of $146.52 for $97875.0. The insider now directly holds 7,364 shares of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE).

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) that is trading 185.22% up over the past 12 months. Travelzoo (TZOO) is 230.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.76% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.58.