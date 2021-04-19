EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) Volatility At 9.84%, Should You Add A Position?

39 institutions hold shares in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT), with 3.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.97% while institutional investors hold 37.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.74M, and float is at 19.89M with Short Float at 3.32%. Institutions hold 33.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Essex Woodlands Management Inc. with over 4.19 million shares valued at $27.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.58% of the EYPT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 1.41 million shares valued at $9.3 million to account for 4.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Logos Global Management LP which holds 0.7 million shares representing 2.44% and valued at over $4.61 million, while HighTower Advisors, LLC holds 1.84% of the shares totaling 0.53 million with a market value of $3.48 million.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) is 42.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.51 and a high of $15.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EYPT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.52% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -10.24% lower than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.37, the stock is -8.12% and -17.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -2.29% at the moment leaves the stock 25.29% off its SMA200. EYPT registered 4.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 86.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.06.

The stock witnessed a -21.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.43%, and is -6.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.84% over the week and 9.22% over the month.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) has around 101 employees, a market worth around $275.57M and $34.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 166.88% and -37.78% from its 52-week high.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48 with sales reaching $7.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.60% in year-over-year returns.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Elston George, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Elston George bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 04 at a price of $0.48 per share for a total of $4800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40000.0 shares.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Elston George (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $0.61 per share for $6112.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30000.0 shares of the EYPT stock.