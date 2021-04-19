Fastly Inc. (FSLY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

522 institutions hold shares in Fastly Inc. (FSLY), with 9.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.91% while institutional investors hold 73.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.97M, and float is at 94.55M with Short Float at 19.99%. Institutions hold 67.29% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 12.79 million shares valued at $1.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.26% of the FSLY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP with 9.31 million shares valued at $813.04 million to account for 8.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.42 million shares representing 8.08% and valued at over $736.0 million, while Whale Rock Capital Management LLC holds 3.95% of the shares totaling 4.12 million with a market value of $360.09 million.

Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) is -19.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.57 and a high of $136.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSLY stock was last observed hovering at around $71.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.98% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.34% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -42.92% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.03, the stock is 2.09% and -10.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.87 million and changing -1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -18.67% off its SMA200. FSLY registered 204.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $87.19.

The stock witnessed a -6.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.15%, and is 3.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 4.93% over the month.

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) has around 939 employees, a market worth around $8.14B and $290.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 240.45% and -48.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fastly Inc. (FSLY) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fastly Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $85.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 35.20% in year-over-year returns.

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at Fastly Inc. (FSLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 59 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Luongo Paul, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Luongo Paul sold 6,284 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $75.00 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Fastly Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 12 that Bergman Artur (Chief Architect, Exec. Chair) sold a total of 14,423 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 12 and was made at $68.07 per share for $0.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the FSLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, Bergman Artur (Chief Architect, Exec. Chair) disposed off 14,423 shares at an average price of $68.94 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 335,319 shares of Fastly Inc. (FSLY).