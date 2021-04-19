GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

203 institutions hold shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), with 11.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.56% while institutional investors hold 75.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 314.30M, and float is at 141.81M with Short Float at 6.93%. Institutions hold 72.95% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BC Partners Advisors L.P. with over 62.61 million shares valued at $1.83 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 19.92% of the GFL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board with 50.82 million shares valued at $1.48 billion to account for 16.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 9.89 million shares representing 3.14% and valued at over $288.46 million, while Royal Bank of Canada holds 2.21% of the shares totaling 6.94 million with a market value of $202.45 million.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) is 12.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.76 and a high of $36.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GFL stock was last observed hovering at around $34.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.66% off its average median price target of $35.83 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.69% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -83.23% lower than the price target low of $17.95 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.89, the stock is -4.17% and 1.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.74 million and changing -4.80% at the moment leaves the stock 28.75% off its SMA200. GFL registered 118.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.20.

The stock witnessed a -0.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.00%, and is -9.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has around 15475 employees, a market worth around $10.34B and $4.20B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 122.83% and -10.38% from its 52-week high.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GFL Environmental Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021..