Here are the top Institutional holders of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) shares

6 institutions hold shares in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC), with 2.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.70% while institutional investors hold 1.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.51M, and float is at 11.96M with Short Float at 4.44%. Institutions hold 1.37% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund with over 26642.0 shares valued at $51152.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.17% of the SXTC Shares outstanding.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) is -1.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.89 and a high of $5.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SXTC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $1.29, the stock is -26.24% and -45.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -24.02% off its SMA200. SXTC registered -20.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8185 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8005.

The stock witnessed a -39.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.04%, and is -19.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.28% over the week and 8.85% over the month.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) has around 97 employees, a market worth around $20.01M and $5.81M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 45.14% and -74.80% from its 52-week high.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) Analyst Forecasts

.