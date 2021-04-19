Here are the top Institutional holders of Ring Energy Inc. (REI) shares

70 institutions hold shares in Ring Energy Inc. (REI), with 24.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.48% while institutional investors hold 23.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.61M, and float is at 57.52M with Short Float at 23.38%. Institutions hold 17.69% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with over 3.3 million shares valued at $2.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.33% of the REI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC with 3.09 million shares valued at $2.04 million to account for 3.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.98 million shares representing 1.99% and valued at over $1.3 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.21% of the shares totaling 1.2 million with a market value of $0.79 million.

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) is 225.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.43 and a high of $3.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The REI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.22% off the consensus price target high of $3.48 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 28.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.15, the stock is -10.10% and -8.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing -6.11% at the moment leaves the stock 76.99% off its SMA200. REI registered 285.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 199.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4838 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3478.

The stock witnessed a -27.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 91.96%, and is -2.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.59% over the week and 9.35% over the month.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $227.10M and $113.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.80. Distance from 52-week low is 399.87% and -36.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.20%).

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ring Energy Inc. (REI) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ring Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $27.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -886.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.00% in year-over-year returns.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Ring Energy Inc. (REI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kruse William R, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Kruse William R bought 383,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $0.74 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.57 million shares.

Ring Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Kruse William R (10% Owner) bought a total of 131,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $0.71 per share for $93021.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.18 million shares of the REI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 31, Kruse William R (10% Owner) acquired 619,898 shares at an average price of $0.67 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 10,050,682 shares of Ring Energy Inc. (REI).

Ring Energy Inc. (REI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) that is trading 325.66% up over the past 12 months. Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) is 181.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.64% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 13.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.16.