Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA)

345 institutions hold shares in Avista Corporation (AVA), with 637.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.92% while institutional investors hold 91.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.93M, and float is at 68.08M with Short Float at 4.09%. Institutions hold 90.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.29 million shares valued at $493.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.73% of the AVA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.57 million shares valued at $303.99 million to account for 10.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Public Sector Pension Investment Board which holds 5.13 million shares representing 7.40% and valued at over $205.78 million, while Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp holds 3.65% of the shares totaling 2.53 million with a market value of $101.45 million.

Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA) is 17.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.26 and a high of $49.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVA stock was last observed hovering at around $47.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $43.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.15% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -47.63% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.24, the stock is -0.02% and 9.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.89 million and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 22.83% off its SMA200. AVA registered 7.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.63.

The stock witnessed a 3.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.66%, and is -0.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.62% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Avista Corporation (AVA) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $3.31B and $1.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.89 and Fwd P/E is 20.66. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.44% and -3.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Avista Corporation (AVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avista Corporation (AVA) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avista Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.82 with sales reaching $410.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.10% in year-over-year returns.

Avista Corporation (AVA) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Avista Corporation (AVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MEYER DAVID J, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that MEYER DAVID J sold 1,522 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $47.91 per share for a total of $72919.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2454.0 shares.

Avista Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that MORRIS SCOTT L (Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $47.68 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the AVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, KENSOK JAMES M (Vice President) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $43.04 for $21520.0. The insider now directly holds 11,725 shares of Avista Corporation (AVA).

Avista Corporation (AVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading 7.85% up over the past 12 months. IDACORP Inc. (IDA) is 7.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.01% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.92.