Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW)

7 institutions hold shares in Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW), with 3.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.50% while institutional investors hold 0.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.62M, and float is at 4.25M with Short Float at 4.41%. Institutions hold 0.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 12958.0 shares valued at $65956.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.12% of the JUPW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Jane Street Group, LLC with 12403.0 shares valued at $63131.0 to account for 0.11% of the shares outstanding.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) is -12.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.73 and a high of $8.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JUPW stock was last observed hovering at around $4.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $4.46, the stock is -10.89% and -21.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock -15.94% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.1606 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.2986.

The stock witnessed a -20.07% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.16%, and is -10.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.36% over the week and 8.72% over the month.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $50.71M and $1.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 19.57% and -49.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-108.30%).

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -626.00% this year.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.