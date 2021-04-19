IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) is -8.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.86 and a high of $5.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IAG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.81% off the consensus price target high of $5.98 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -3.38% lower than the price target low of $3.25 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.36, the stock is 6.35% and 4.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.74 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -10.48% off its SMA200. IAG registered 8.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1521 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4718.

The stock witnessed a -0.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.18%, and is 2.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has around 5222 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $1.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.80 and Fwd P/E is 9.63. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.48% and -37.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IAMGOLD Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $301.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.60% in year-over-year returns.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Top Institutional Holders

251 institutions hold shares in IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG), with 1.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.42% while institutional investors hold 66.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 474.70M, and float is at 474.11M with Short Float at 1.65%. Institutions hold 66.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 51.21 million shares valued at $187.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.77% of the IAG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with 39.64 million shares valued at $145.47 million to account for 8.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 24.15 million shares representing 5.08% and valued at over $88.63 million, while Ruffer LLP holds 4.04% of the shares totaling 19.2 million with a market value of $70.48 million.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) that is trading 30.13% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.83% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.39.