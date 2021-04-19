Is The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) a good stock to buy now?

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) is 144.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.22 and a high of $10.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STKS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -0.44% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.04, the stock is 9.26% and 40.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 2.73% at the moment leaves the stock 159.45% off its SMA200. STKS registered 595.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 254.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.36.

The stock witnessed a 14.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 122.66%, and is 2.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.75% over the week and 12.40% over the month.

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) has around 220 employees, a market worth around $256.28M and $141.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.16. Profit margin for the company is -9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 640.98% and -17.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.50%).

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $45.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -163.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 47.30% in year-over-year returns.

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS), with 9.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.08% while institutional investors hold 37.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.07M, and float is at 19.56M with Short Float at 0.61%. Institutions hold 25.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.74 million shares valued at $2.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.54% of the STKS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.22 million shares valued at $0.8 million to account for 0.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Penbrook Management, LLC which holds 97205.0 shares representing 0.33% and valued at over $0.36 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.31% of the shares totaling 91181.0 with a market value of $0.34 million.

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BULLIS EUGENE M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BULLIS EUGENE M bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $2.98 per share for a total of $22312.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that BULLIS EUGENE M (Director) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $3.00 per share for $22500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the STKS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24, Kanen David (10% Owner) disposed off 36,313 shares at an average price of $1.71 for $61951.0. The insider now directly holds 2,854,827 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS).

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading 152.38% up over the past 12 months. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is 238.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.38% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.49.