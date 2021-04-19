Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) down -28.57% since start of the year

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) is -28.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.04 and a high of $20.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KLDO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.05% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.33% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -8.33% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $6.50, the stock is -21.81% and -32.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -13.91% at the moment leaves the stock -24.28% off its SMA200. KLDO registered 1.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -32.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.36.

The stock witnessed a -37.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.31%, and is -8.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.78% over the week and 11.61% over the month.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $320.58M and $1.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 28.97% and -68.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-190.10%).

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.59.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.70% year-over-year.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) Top Institutional Holders

87 institutions hold shares in Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO), with 1.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.31% while institutional investors hold 74.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.98M, and float is at 20.72M with Short Float at 13.57%. Institutions hold 71.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 19.36 million shares valued at $176.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 45.59% of the KLDO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 3.69 million shares valued at $33.6 million to account for 8.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harbourvest Partners, LLC which holds 1.83 million shares representing 4.32% and valued at over $16.69 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.21% of the shares totaling 0.94 million with a market value of $8.54 million.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene bought 215,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $11.50 per share for a total of $2.47 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.98 million shares.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 that Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene (10% Owner) bought a total of 2,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 and was made at $7.50 per share for $15.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.91 million shares of the KLDO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04, MELAS KYRIAZI THEO (Director) acquired 33,333 shares at an average price of $7.50 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 33,333 shares of Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO).