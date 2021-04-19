Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 10.08% Change This Year

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is 10.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.62 and a high of $155.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KEYS stock was last observed hovering at around $145.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $165.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.91% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 3.71% higher than the price target low of $151.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $145.40, the stock is 2.67% and 2.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.12 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 21.90% off its SMA200. KEYS registered 50.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $139.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $129.52.

The stock witnessed a 5.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.11%, and is -0.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.44% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $27.02B and $4.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.06 and Fwd P/E is 22.97. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.45% and -6.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Keysight Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.33 with sales reaching $1.2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.00% in year-over-year returns.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Top Institutional Holders

1,057 institutions hold shares in Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS), with 902.07k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.49% while institutional investors hold 92.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 186.00M, and float is at 185.19M with Short Float at 3.42%. Institutions hold 91.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.31 million shares valued at $2.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.92% of the KEYS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.36 million shares valued at $2.56 billion to account for 10.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 10.23 million shares representing 5.50% and valued at over $1.35 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.55% of the shares totaling 8.47 million with a market value of $1.12 billion.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dhanasekaran Satish, the company’s SVP and COO. SEC filings show that Dhanasekaran Satish sold 2,490 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $142.18 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61836.0 shares.

Keysight Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that NYE JEAN HALLORAN (Director) bought a total of 375 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $134.76 per share for $50534.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 547.0 shares of the KEYS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, Ee Huei Sin (SVP) disposed off 3,403 shares at an average price of $128.00 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 29,002 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS).

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bruker Corporation (BRKR) that is trading 86.41% up over the past 12 months. Itron Inc. (ITRI) is 50.98% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.76% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.14.