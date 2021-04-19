KYMR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Now

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) is -37.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.43 and a high of $91.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KYMR stock was last observed hovering at around $38.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $74.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.52% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 39.59% higher than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.66, the stock is 0.52% and -22.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -21.25% off its SMA200. KYMR registered a gain of 5.17% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.84.

The stock witnessed a -32.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.45%, and is 15.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.93% over the week and 10.67% over the month.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) has around 75 employees, a market worth around $1.73B and $34.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 52.03% and -57.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.20%).

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $19.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 142.50% year-over-year.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Top Institutional Holders

124 institutions hold shares in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR), with 4.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.62% while institutional investors hold 65.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.48M, and float is at 40.08M with Short Float at 5.40%. Institutions hold 59.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Redmile Group, LLC with over 2.72 million shares valued at $168.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.07% of the KYMR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is BVF Inc. with 2.63 million shares valued at $163.1 million to account for 5.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.44 million shares representing 5.45% and valued at over $151.41 million, while Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds 4.37% of the shares totaling 1.96 million with a market value of $121.47 million.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mainolfi Nello, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Mainolfi Nello sold 15,267 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $32.62 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 09 that Mainolfi Nello (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 22,794 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 09 and was made at $33.68 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the KYMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 08, Mainolfi Nello (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 9,939 shares at an average price of $35.00 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 376,199 shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR).