PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is 25.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.18 and a high of $54.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PHM stock was last observed hovering at around $53.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.58% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -12.96% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.22, the stock is 4.26% and 10.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.31 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 20.59% off its SMA200. PHM registered 123.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.14.

The stock witnessed a 6.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.82%, and is -0.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) has around 5249 employees, a market worth around $14.14B and $11.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.46 and Fwd P/E is 7.92. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.91% and -0.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PulteGroup Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.22 with sales reaching $2.89B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.80% in year-over-year returns.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Top Institutional Holders

949 institutions hold shares in PulteGroup Inc. (PHM), with 9.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.48% while institutional investors hold 93.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 267.54M, and float is at 256.76M with Short Float at 2.34%. Institutions hold 90.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.72 million shares valued at $1.24 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.86% of the PHM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 23.74 million shares valued at $1.02 billion to account for 8.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 13.02 million shares representing 4.92% and valued at over $561.59 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 2.55% of the shares totaling 6.73 million with a market value of $290.24 million.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chadwick John J., the company’s Exec VP & Chief Operating Ofcr. SEC filings show that Chadwick John J. sold 8,538 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $46.32 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78895.0 shares.

PulteGroup Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 27 that Sheldon Todd N (EVP, Gen Counsel, Corp Sec’y) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 27 and was made at $41.49 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63313.0 shares of the PHM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, OShaughnessy Robert (Exec. VP & CFO) disposed off 35,726 shares at an average price of $44.15 for $1.58 million. The insider now directly holds 209,017 shares of PulteGroup Inc. (PHM).

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) that is trading 185.34% up over the past 12 months. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is 176.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.47% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.94.