Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with -5.64% Upside

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) is 126.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.34 and a high of $12.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RFP stock was last observed hovering at around $12.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.09% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -5.64% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -40.86% lower than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.79, the stock is 37.71% and 48.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.7 million and changing 16.46% at the moment leaves the stock 136.81% off its SMA200. RFP registered 971.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 186.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.51.

The stock witnessed a 46.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 99.60%, and is 22.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.15% over the week and 6.94% over the month.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) has around 7100 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $2.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 134.45 and Fwd P/E is 7.76. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 1003.65% and 13.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.66 with sales reaching $787M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 122.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.20% in year-over-year returns.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Top Institutional Holders

130 institutions hold shares in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP), with 1.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.49% while institutional investors hold 87.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.50M, and float is at 79.53M with Short Float at 1.98%. Institutions hold 86.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can with over 30.55 million shares valued at $199.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 38.27% of the RFP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Chou Associates Management Inc. with 4.57 million shares valued at $29.9 million to account for 5.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.43 million shares representing 5.56% and valued at over $29.0 million, while ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC holds 5.33% of the shares totaling 4.26 million with a market value of $27.84 million.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAFLAMME YVES, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that LAFLAMME YVES sold 22,952 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $10.51 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that LAFAVE JOHN (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 10,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $11.00 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the RFP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, TREMBLAY Richard Joseph (SVP, operations) disposed off 31,093 shares at an average price of $10.18 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 222,937 shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP).

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mercer International Inc. (MERC) that is trading 95.84% up over the past 12 months. Domtar Corporation (UFS) is 92.88% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.08% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.72.