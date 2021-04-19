These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for 500.com Limited (WBAI)

500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) is 75.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.51 and a high of $35.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WBAI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $87.89 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.05% off the consensus price target high of $87.89 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 82.05% higher than the price target low of $87.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.78, the stock is -21.30% and -23.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 82.69% off its SMA200. WBAI registered 291.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 426.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.12.

The stock witnessed a -35.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.93%, and is -15.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.81% over the week and 11.30% over the month.

500.com Limited (WBAI) has around 138 employees, a market worth around $898.83M and $3.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 528.69% and -54.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.40%).

500.com Limited (WBAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 500.com Limited (WBAI) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

500.com Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $63.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.80% this year.

500.com Limited (WBAI) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in 500.com Limited (WBAI), with 7.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.51% while institutional investors hold 8.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.00M, and float is at 20.01M with Short Float at 8.26%. Institutions hold 7.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SC China Holding Ltd with over 3.5 million shares valued at $31.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.15% of the WBAI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.27 million shares valued at $2.43 million to account for 0.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 39638.0 shares representing 0.09% and valued at over $0.36 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 29620.0 with a market value of $0.27 million.

500.com Limited (WBAI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) that is trading 282.38% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.8% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.18.