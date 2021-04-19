These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) is 26.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $2.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BHAT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $1.13, the stock is -16.91% and -20.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -2.59% at the moment leaves the stock -0.63% off its SMA200. BHAT registered 37.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3674 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1147.

The stock witnessed a -23.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.67%, and is -18.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.06% over the week and 10.50% over the month.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $54.50M and $30.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.43. Profit margin for the company is 27.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.67% and -52.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.50% this year.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT), with 19.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 50.34% while institutional investors hold 19.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.55M, and float is at 23.33M with Short Float at 2.61%. Institutions hold 9.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.54 million shares valued at $0.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.36% of the BHAT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 0.16 million shares valued at $0.15 million to account for 0.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HRT Financial LLC which holds 32026.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $28503.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 19012.0 with a market value of $16920.0.