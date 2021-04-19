Things appear to be looking up for Atlantic American Corporation (AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ: AAME) is 79.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.58 and a high of $15.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AAME stock was last observed hovering at around $3.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $3.70, the stock is -9.27% and -15.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 4.23% at the moment leaves the stock 40.28% off its SMA200. AAME registered 76.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0968 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0051.

The stock witnessed a -13.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.67%, and is -3.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.29% over the week and 12.98% over the month.

Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) has around 152 employees, a market worth around $72.48M and $195.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.70. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 134.18% and -76.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) Analyst Forecasts

Atlantic American Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Atlantic American Corporation (AAME), with 16.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 80.02% while institutional investors hold 30.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.41M, and float is at 4.08M with Short Float at 9.53%. Institutions hold 6.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.55 million shares valued at $1.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.67% of the AAME Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Biglari, Sadar with 0.13 million shares valued at $0.26 million to account for 0.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 79256.0 shares representing 0.39% and valued at over $0.16 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.28% of the shares totaling 56700.0 with a market value of $0.12 million.

Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Atlantic American Corporation (AAME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) that is trading 51.75% up over the past 12 months. National Western Life Group Inc. (NWLI) is 33.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -190.64% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.33.