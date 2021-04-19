Things appear to be looking up for Materialise NV (MTLS)

Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) is -39.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.35 and a high of $87.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTLS stock was last observed hovering at around $33.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91% off its average median price target of $31.86 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.21% off the consensus price target high of $36.06 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -8.09% lower than the price target low of $30.29 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.74, the stock is -8.07% and -30.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing -2.70% at the moment leaves the stock -23.61% off its SMA200. MTLS registered 66.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.71.

The stock witnessed a -19.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.43%, and is -5.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.72% over the week and 10.36% over the month.

Materialise NV (MTLS) has around 2177 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $203.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 363.78. Profit margin for the company is -4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.42% and -62.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

Materialise NV (MTLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Materialise NV (MTLS) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Materialise NV is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $51.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -553.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.30% in year-over-year returns.

Materialise NV (MTLS) Top Institutional Holders

104 institutions hold shares in Materialise NV (MTLS), with 1.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.31% while institutional investors hold 33.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.90M, and float is at 8.00M with Short Float at 17.36%. Institutions hold 32.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 8.56 million shares valued at $464.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.35% of the MTLS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 3.15 million shares valued at $171.03 million to account for 6.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. which holds 2.66 million shares representing 5.07% and valued at over $143.94 million, while Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. holds 5.07% of the shares totaling 2.66 million with a market value of $143.94 million.

Materialise NV (MTLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) that is trading 56.73% up over the past 12 months. Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) is 196.10% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -103.62% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.66.