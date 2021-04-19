Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) shares are 25.03% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.69% or -$0.35 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +30.21% lower. Comparatively, the stock is down -3.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 3.39% and 15.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 19, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the BSY stock is an Outperform, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as an Overweight on March 10, 2021. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the BSY stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $50.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $51.86. The forecasts give the Bentley Systems Incorporated stock a price target range of $55.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $48.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 8.55% or -4.79%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.65, up 13.00% from $0.64 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.65 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 62 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 1,843,043 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 39,917,834. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 217,169 and 925,938 in purchases and sales respectively.

BENTLEY RICHARD P., a 10% Owner at the company, sold 15,170 shares worth $0.76 million at $50.20 per share on Apr 15. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 116,491 BSY shares valued at $5.89 million on Apr 16. The shares were sold at $50.59 per share. BENTLEY RICHARD P. (10% Owner) sold 55,762 shares at $49.51 per share on Apr 12 for a total of $2.76 million while BENTLEY RICHARD P., (10% Owner) sold 44,238 shares on Apr 09 for $2.17 million with each share fetching $49.08.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)‎ reported a decrease of -4.55% to $2.10 in the recent trading session. Its market capitalization on the last close reached to $196,940,491. The company has a total of 89,518,405 outstanding shares. In 2020 the company did over 30 million in revenue and over 5 million in net profit.

Anthony L.G., PLLC, a well-established SEC legal firm, recently assisted Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. ‎‎(SGTM) with the FORM-10 process to become fully reporting, uplift, and assist with all SEC legal issues. ‎The two companies entered into this agreement shortly after the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary ‎Mulch Manufacturing expanded its 2021 mulch contracts with Circle K convenient stores, a branch of ‎Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. (ANCUF).

‎The Company recently completed and posted the audit of its latest fiscal years ending December 2018 ‎and 2019. Its third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and is now ready to proceed with its FORM-10 ‎requirements, assisted by Anthony L.G. PLLC, an outstanding firm highly referred by the Company.‎

The Anthony L.G. PLLC is a full-service law firm specialising in corporate, securities, and business ‎transactional law. All aspects of corporate legal needs are handled by a team of experienced corporate ‎attorneys, whether it is completing an initial public offering, follow-on offering, merger or acquisition, ‎or general business contracts and ongoing corporate maintenance. It is the premier law firm for ‎corporate and transactional law in the financial services industry.

DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE), on the other hand, is trading around $139.98 with a market cap of $27.02B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $139.63 and spell out a less modest performance – a -0.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the DTE Energy Company (DTE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DTE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $7.0 million. This represented 99.79% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.29 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.42 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.40 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $45.34 billion from $44.28 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.7 billion, significantly higher than the $2.65 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$160.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 62 times at DTE Energy Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 239,537 shares. Insider sales totaled 157,244 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 43 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.27M shares after the latest sales, with 24.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.40% with a share float percentage of 192.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DTE Energy Company having a total of 939 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.59 million shares worth more than $2.62 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 21.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.57 billion and represent 10.92% of shares outstanding.