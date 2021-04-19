Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -6.30% Change This Year

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) is -6.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.84 and a high of $24.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VXRT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.85% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 46.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.35, the stock is -9.82% and -21.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.84 million and changing -1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -29.21% off its SMA200. VXRT registered 174.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -22.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.90.

The stock witnessed a -22.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.11%, and is -3.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.83% over the week and 6.89% over the month.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $638.90M and $4.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 190.76% and -78.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.60%).

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vaxart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $620k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 551.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -77.90% in year-over-year returns.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Top Institutional Holders

195 institutions hold shares in Vaxart Inc. (VXRT), with 710.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.60% while institutional investors hold 34.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.82M, and float is at 108.76M with Short Float at 21.97%. Institutions hold 34.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 9.44 million shares valued at $53.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.02% of the VXRT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.16 million shares valued at $29.48 million to account for 4.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.94 million shares representing 4.19% and valued at over $28.19 million, while RA Capital Management, L.P. holds 2.33% of the shares totaling 2.74 million with a market value of $15.66 million.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Latour Wouter, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Latour Wouter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $6.04 per share for a total of $0.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Vaxart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Latour Wouter (Director) sold a total of 333,334 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $6.32 per share for $2.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the VXRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 29, ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC (Director) disposed off 9,385,386 shares at an average price of $8.29 for $77.8 million. The insider now directly holds 145,523 shares of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT).