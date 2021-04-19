What should you know before buying stock in Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is 9.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.56 and a high of $33.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PEAK stock was last observed hovering at around $33.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.34% off the consensus price target high of $35.50 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -14.66% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $33.25, the stock is 3.19% and 6.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 14.21% off its SMA200. PEAK registered 34.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.96.

The stock witnessed a 2.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.39%, and is 2.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) has around 217 employees, a market worth around $17.86B and $1.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 122.69 and Fwd P/E is 72.76. Profit margin for the company is 25.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.72% and 0.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $510.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.70% in year-over-year returns.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Top Institutional Holders

872 institutions hold shares in Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK), with 1.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.21% while institutional investors hold 98.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 538.87M, and float is at 537.39M with Short Float at 1.72%. Institutions hold 98.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 83.88 million shares valued at $2.54 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.57% of the PEAK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cohen & Steers Inc. with 56.78 million shares valued at $1.72 billion to account for 10.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 56.3 million shares representing 10.45% and valued at over $1.7 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.86% of the shares totaling 31.59 million with a market value of $954.99 million.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARVEY CHRISTINE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GARVEY CHRISTINE sold 340 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $29.81 per share for a total of $10135.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23385.0 shares.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that GARVEY CHRISTINE (Director) sold a total of 1,340 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $30.81 per share for $41285.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25981.0 shares of the PEAK stock.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading 60.22% up over the past 12 months. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is 21.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.49% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.37.