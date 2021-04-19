Which institution holds the most shares in TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

86 institutions hold shares in TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI), with 5.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.65% while institutional investors hold 49.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 125.84M, and float is at 120.43M with Short Float at 1.38%. Institutions hold 47.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Roumell Asset Management LLC with over 10.29 million shares valued at $8.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.14% of the TTI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. with 6.96 million shares valued at $5.99 million to account for 5.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Huber Capital Management, LLC which holds 6.71 million shares representing 5.31% and valued at over $5.78 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.33% of the shares totaling 4.21 million with a market value of $3.63 million.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) is 192.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $3.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 16.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.52, the stock is -5.00% and -3.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing -3.45% at the moment leaves the stock 109.06% off its SMA200. TTI registered 1044.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 368.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6753 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4998.

The stock witnessed a -10.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 85.29%, and is -4.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.65% over the week and 8.73% over the month.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $329.89M and $377.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.18 and Fwd P/E is 16.80. Profit margin for the company is -13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1045.45% and -18.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.70%).

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TETRA Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $76.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -65.50% in year-over-year returns.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LUNA GINA, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LUNA GINA bought 175,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $0.57 per share for a total of $99750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

TETRA Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 29 that O’Brien Richard D (VP-Finance & Global Controller) bought a total of 79,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 29 and was made at $0.58 per share for $45999.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the TTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 26, SULLIVAN WILLIAM D (Director) acquired 111,000 shares at an average price of $0.50 for $55189.0. The insider now directly holds 402,624 shares of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI).

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading 87.12% up over the past 12 months. RPC Inc. (RES) is 120.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.23% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.7.