Which Institutions Own Shares In Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)?

118 institutions hold shares in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN), with 5.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.12% while institutional investors hold 80.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.02M, and float is at 28.81M with Short Float at 2.67%. Institutions hold 67.95% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Slate Path Capital, LP with over 6.2 million shares valued at $18.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.19% of the CYCN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 2.72 million shares valued at $8.32 million to account for 7.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MFN Partners Management, LP which holds 2.43 million shares representing 7.13% and valued at over $7.43 million, while Artal Group S.A. holds 5.34% of the shares totaling 1.82 million with a market value of $5.56 million.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) is -15.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.18 and a high of $8.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYCN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 35.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.58, the stock is -17.23% and -31.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 3.20% at the moment leaves the stock -39.11% off its SMA200. CYCN registered -16.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -22.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8688 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8213.

The stock witnessed a -41.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.56%, and is -9.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.94% over the week and 10.20% over the month.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $85.09M and $2.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.35% and -71.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-129.00%).

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.00% this year.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gjino Anjeza, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Gjino Anjeza sold 1,824 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $4.00 per share for a total of $7296.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31599.0 shares.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Wright Christopher I (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 2,637 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $3.99 per share for $10522.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42728.0 shares of the CYCN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, Currie Mark G (President and CSO) disposed off 20,107 shares at an average price of $3.01 for $60522.0. The insider now directly holds 251,648 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN).