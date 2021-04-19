Which Institutions Own Shares In Immutep Limited (IMMP)?

11 institutions hold shares in Immutep Limited (IMMP), with institutional investors hold 0.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.87M, and float is at 61.48M with Short Float at 0.55%. Institutions hold 0.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.1 million shares valued at $0.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.15% of the IMMP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is HighTower Advisors, LLC with 36100.0 shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 0.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Securities, LLC which holds 24477.0 shares representing 0.04% and valued at over $76857.0, while Millennium Management LLC holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 16985.0 with a market value of $53332.0.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) is 4.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.83 and a high of $7.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMMP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $6.67 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 45.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.29, the stock is 3.65% and 8.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing -2.37% at the moment leaves the stock 46.80% off its SMA200. IMMP registered 365.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9803 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6699.

The stock witnessed a 13.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.00%, and is -6.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.94% over the week and 8.95% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 296.39% and -58.62% from its 52-week high.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Immutep Limited (IMMP) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Immutep Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $860k over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post -91.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -91.30% in year-over-year returns.

Immutep Limited (IMMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) that is trading 42.41% up over the past 12 months. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) is -10.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -416.97% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.06.